By Abankula

US President Donald Trump, convalescing at Walter Reed Hospital has spoken again. He said he will be back soon.

In the video posted on his Twitter account, he thanked the medical personnel at Walter Reed and his hyperbolic way of speaking , he called them the finest in the world.

He also thanked Americans, world leaders and politicians in the US, across the divide, who have expressed some sympathy to him.

He said he feels much better now as the doctors are working hard to get him back to ‘make America great”.

Watch the video:

He said he is fighting for people all over the world to beat coronavirus.

And that he is feeling good now and expecting to be tested in a ‘few days’.