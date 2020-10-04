By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

It was another Sunday for Manchester United to forget as Tottenham whacked them 6 -1 at the Old Trafford, after being reduced to 10 men in the 28th minute..

United opened the scoring after a penalty was awarded seconds into the match. Bruno Fernandes converted the spot-kick.

But the joy lasted for few minutes.

After the visitors equalised via a goal by Tanguy Ndombele, they continued to rain goals on their hapless hosts, especially after Anthony Martial was sent off.

Heung-min-son scored twice and Harry Kane added a goal to make the scoreline 4-1 in the first half.

After the break, despite the introduction of McTominay and Fred, United could not find their feet against Tottenham in the match.

Serge Aurier added another goal 6 minutes into the second half.

Harry Kane made it 6-1 in the 79th from the penalty spot after Paul Pogba gave away a cheap foul in the box.

Man United’s abysmal form has continued in the season.

United have nw lost two matches from the three matches played.

Their only win against Brighton came after they were awarded a penalty at the last minute.

Tottenham Coach, Jose Mourinho paid some respect to United after the match:

“Manchester United doesn’t lose many matches. To lose by six is of course not every day.

“Historical victory but in the end three points and three very important points because we lost five points at home.”