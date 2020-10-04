Leicester City recorded their first loss of the season on Sunday after slumping to a 3-0 defeat against West Ham.

West Ham who were well-organised and thoroughly deserved their victory, secured their win through goals from Antonio, Fornals and Bowen.

Leicester had plenty of possession but failed to get a single shot on target.

The win was West Ham’s second in a row, without conceding a goal as they now sit seventh in the Premier League table.

Leicester remain second on the league depending on the outcome of Liverpool match against Aston Villa later today.

Both Leicester and West Ham now head for the international break.

While Leicester have been brought back to earth after their strong start, West Ham can dream of a season that won’t end with them fighting relegation once again.

We’ll just have to wait and see.