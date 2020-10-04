Bukayo Saka and substitute Nicolas Pepe were on target for Arsenal today as they defeated stubborn Sheffield United 2-1.

Willian, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all involved in the build-up before Hector Bellerin hung up for a cross to the far post for Saka to celebrate his England call-up with a decisive header.

And before the Blades had time to pull themselves together, substitute Pepe was allowed to cut inside and roll a precise shot beyond the reach of keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The visitors were close to finding an equalizer after David McGoldrick got a lifeline for the blades in the 83rd minute.

Arsenal in the match were the dominant side with 5 shots on target compared to Sheffield’s 2. Arsenal also had 65 percent of the ball possession with Sheffield 35 percent.

Following Sheffield’s loss at Emirates today, it means the blades have now equalled an unwanted club record of seven straight top-flight defeats.