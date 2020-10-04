About 47.2 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia since the outbreak, according to Rospotrebnadzor.

Rospotrebnadzor is Russia’s consumer rights and human welfare watchdog.

“We have conducted more than 47.2 million coronavirus tests in Russia. 226,435 people are remaining under medical supervision,” the watchdog said in a statement on Saturday.

Russia’s volume of COVID-19 tests is world’s fourth after China’s 160 million, USA’s 110million and India’s 77million.

Rospotrebnadzor added that Russia conducted 423,000 tests in the past 24 hours alone.

Russia confirmed 9,859 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,204,502 as the number of new infections across the country continues to rise.

So far 21,251 people have died while 975,859 have recovered

Moscow could receive bulk shipments of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020.

Also around 5,000 volunteers including those who are at higher risk of severe infection have received Russia’s coronavirus vaccine as part of final clinical trials for safety and effectiveness, its developer said.

Russia’s coronavirus treatment drug Avifavir will be made available in 17 more countries in addition to the six countries where it is already sold, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said.

Russia’s second candidate vaccine against the coronavirus is less than a month away from state approval after completing small-scale human trials, the vaccine’s developers said this week.