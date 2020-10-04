Unseeded Polish teenager, Iga Swiatek shocked World No.1 Simona Halep at Roland Garros on Sunday, when she beat her 6-1 6-2 in the fourth round.

The unheralded player easily outplayed the Romanian, who is 10 years older.

Swiatek has thus continued her superb run into the quarter finals.

In the 3rd round, she also swept away the much experienced 26 year-old Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, in two straight sets.

Swiatek who started playing in WTA competitions in 2019, had won seven ITF singles.

She was beaten in the first round of Wimbledon last year, but made the fourth round of the Australia Open this year.

She also made the third round in the US Open last month.