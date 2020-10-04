By Yinusa Ishola

The Ekiti Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of a policeman attached to Aramoko Division, after he was allegedly crushed by a vehicle on his way to work.

Mr Sunday Abutu, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said this while speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

Abutu said that the investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the death of the policeman for necessary action.

According to reports, it was gathered that the unnamed policeman died as result of injuries he sustained when he was crushed along Efon-Aramoko Ekiti Road on Saturday.

NAN