National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and others on Saturday attended the wedding of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son with former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu’s daughter in Abuja.

Aliyu Atiku Abubakar and Fateema Ribadu wedded on Saturday in Asokoro, Abuja.

Also at the wedding are: Chief Bisi Akande, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and his Kano and Kaduna counterparts, Abdullahi Ganduje and Nasir El-Rufai respectively.

Former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is a chieftain of the PDP, was also in attendance. Former Governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako was also present.