Tinubu, others at Atiku’s son’s wedding

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and others on Saturday attended the wedding of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son with former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu’s daughter in Abuja.

Aliyu Atiku Abubakar and Fateema Ribadu wedded on Saturday in Asokoro, Abuja.

Tinubu and Atiku during the wedding

Also at the wedding are: Chief Bisi Akande, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and his Kano and Kaduna counterparts, Abdullahi Ganduje and Nasir El-Rufai respectively.

Atiku and Ganduje during the wedding

Former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is a chieftain of the PDP, was also in attendance. Former Governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako was also present.

Tinubu and Lawan at the wedding

Lawan and Nyako at the wedding

Atiku and his guest at the wedding

