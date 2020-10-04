By Akeem Abas

Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) has predicted that Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu will emerge victorious in the coming Ondo elections.

INEC had slated Oct. 10 for the governorship election in Ondo State.

Main candidates are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of APC, Eyitayo Jegede of PDP and Agboola Ajayi of ZLP.

The APC chieftain told newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan that Akeredolu would emerge in spite of the gang up against him.

Akintola, also dismissed a report that he discredited the late former governor Abiola Ajimobi’s administration over the rehabilitation of Agbowo Shopping Complex in Ibadan.

NAN