By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Adaeze Eluke is thrown into mourning as she has lost her father to the cold hands of death.

She announced the sad news via her Instagram page.

”Why do good people have to leave us so soon? My heart is heavy but the question remains ”will this pain ever stop”? she asked.

”It is so hard to believe that I will never see my King again. Somebody wake me up, so soon”