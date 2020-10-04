By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Nollywood actress, Adaeze Eluke is thrown into mourning as she has lost her father to the cold hands of death.
She announced the sad news via her Instagram page.
”Why do good people have to leave us so soon? My heart is heavy but the question remains ”will this pain ever stop”? she asked.
”It is so hard to believe that I will never see my King again. Somebody wake me up, so soon”
Why do good people have to leave us so soon?my heart is heavy but the question remains "will this pain ever stop" I am trying to stay strong for my mum and siblings but it is so hard to believe i will never see my King again 💔💔💔💔somebody should wake me up,why so soon💔💔💔I always dream of walking down the isle with my daddy by my side holding my hands but in all situation i give thanks to God . Goodnight Enyi Goodnight Chief Goodnight My Daddy Goodnight Nzechimelugo Goodnight Old Man like i fondly call him 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
