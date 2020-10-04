By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he will not blame anybody for the club’s heaviest defeat in 51 years.

The defending champions fell 7-2 to Aston Villa in shocking defeat.

But Klopp, in an interview with BBC Sport said said he saw the defeat coming.

“So it is easy to believe because I was here. First of all you have to say that Villa did very well. They were very physical, very smart and very direct, we were not.

“We had big chances which we did not use, but when you concede seven I’m not sure you can say it would have been 7-7. We made too many mistakes and massive ones obviously. It started with the first goal and around the goals we made massive mistakes,” he said.

According to Klopp, Liverpool balls in the wrong area and did not protect properly, saying it looked like they lost the plot after it went to 1-0.

He said it was not not an excuse, saying that “normally you can be 1-0 down and do the stuff you want to do. We created but did not protect ourselves properly so each ball we lost was a massive counter attack.”

“That is why we conceded and three goals were deflected. It’s unlucky but it is not a coincidence because it means it was not a proper block. There is nobody to blame apart from me and us,” he added.