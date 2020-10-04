By Ramatu Garba/Kano

A 26 year-old woman, Hauwa Habibu has been arrested by the the police command in Kano State for using a cutlass to hack her two children to death.

The incident happened at Diso Quarters in Gwale Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, the police said.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, spokesman for the command said the police received information on Saturday that the suspect allegedly hacked her two children to death.

Haruna said that the victims were identified as Yusuf Ibrahim,6, and Zuhra Ibrahim,3,.

” On receiving the information, we quickly sent our men to the scene and found the victims stabbed,” he said.

Haruna said that the victims were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano and were confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

He said that the suspect also stabbed one Aisha Abdullahi, 10, who was her younger sister.

She was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano for treatment.

Haruna said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Ahmad, has ordered the case to be transferred to the Homicide Section, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), for discrete investigation.