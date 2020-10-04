Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State exchanged gun fire in Akure, the capital Sunday morning.

The shooting on Oba Adesida Road was reported to be an escalation of the clash on Saturday, during which an APC supporter was killed.

One person was reported killed today and many injured, according to Twitter posts by residents.

The Ondo PDP claimed two persons were killed and put the blame on NURTW members supporting Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Residents, have expressed concerns over the shooting.

“When did Ondo state election become a war? I haven’t heard this level of violence in Ondo since 2003 general elections. What is going on?”, wrote Love Ogundipe.

“This #Akureshootings is becoming something else, last night all hell was let loose at Oba nla, this morning is ijomu. Since when do we vote with guns in Ondo state? This is a new level of unacceptable election violence”, Ogundipe added.

“Akure is the last place I expect violence from. Not a good sign atal. Two people reportedly shot dead in 48hrs”, wrote Feyisayo..

More reports later