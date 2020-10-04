Michael Adeshina

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode said he covered the madness of his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, for over seven years.

Fani-Kayode stated this on Sunday while speaking on why he broke silence on his failed marriage to Precious Chikwendu.

The ex-minister on Saturday stated that he caught Precious in bed with another man.

However, on Sunday, Fani-Kayode said he broke silence because his hand was forced.

“I have chosen to take the high horse and I refuse to allow my estranged wife to turn the affairs of my personal life into a public circus. If she has any issues let her use the right medium as a responsible adult and mother and stop secretly feeding the media with damaging scandals geared towards the destruction of our children’s future,” Fani-Kayode stated.

“I have kept quiet in order to protect my children, I have covered all her madness over the past 7 years & not once did I expose her. But the facts are there & the witnesses & evidence are readily available for the courts.

“I broke my silence yesterday only because my hand has been forced. Rather than focusing on the problem of brutality and evil plaguing our country, or the myriad of other issues holding citizens hostage, some people would prefer to spread and partake in what amounts to celebrity gossip and chopped videos. Who in Nigeria does this benefit? What is the use?

“Those involved in this smear campaign are begging for further responses which I will not give them. My private relationship and any disagreements therein are just that: PRIVATE.

“I have learned my lesson on feeding into parasocial media culture. My children and their dignity come first and I refuse to help these individuals tarnish their image any further.

“The ringleader of this media scandal and his/her collaborators may continue polluting news.”

Fani-Kayode and Precious Chikwendu got married in 2014. It was his fourth marriage.

Fani-Kayode’s first wife was Saratu Attah, daughter of former Kwara governor, Adamu Attah. They got married when he was 22. The marriage lasted between 1987 and 1990. They had a daughter together.

Next was his marriage in 1991 to Yemisi Olasunbo Adeniji.

The marriage collapsed after three years, with Yemisi already pregnant with the couple’s third child.

In 1997, FFK married again, a Regina Amonoo. This was when he was in Ghana, during the Abacha years.

He did not tie the nuptial knots again, until 2014, when he met Precious Chikwendu.