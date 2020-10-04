By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has explained how he caught his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu with another man in bed.

He was reacting to a viral video posted by Sahara Reporters portraying him as abusing his wife.

But Fani-Kayode, on Saturday in series of tweets said the viral video was nothing but a propaganda, saying that there was no physical abuse on his wife.

He explained that in the video, he simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording him after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.

Fani-Kayode said he had never physically abused his estranged wife.

He wrote: “Sahara Reporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me abusing my estranged wife. This is nothing but a propaganda video.

“There was no physical abuse. I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.

“I repeat, there was no physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to physical and verbal abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare.

“My words in the video are self explanatory. I urge those that watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have never physically abused my estranged wife.”