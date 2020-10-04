Michael Adeshina

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians that appropriate actions will be taken on the calls to disband or reform the Nigeria Police Force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The Anti-Robbery Squad came under attack on Saturday after some of its operatives allegedly shot dead a young man in front of a hotel in the Ughelli area of Delta State.

A video that went viral showed how there was confusion around the Wetland Hotel in the Ughelli area where the policemen allegedly killed the victim and escaped with his vehicle – a white Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle.

The police action sparked outrage on social media, with many Nigerians condemning the police action.

The videos of such illegal activities by the operatives in Lagos were also shared online.

One such activity was reported a few days ago by Bizzle Osikoya, a music consultant and co-founder of the plug.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, the music talent developer said the men had threatened he won’t get away when next they meet him.

“SARS arrested someone in Vi and took him to their base in Egbeda. They tried it with me, wanted to take me from Lekki to Lere, thank God for AkoNaUche,” he wrote.

“I jumped out when they got to a police checkpoint in Lekki and started screaming Kidnappers. How can police be telling me You escape today, we go jam another day and nobody go save you.”

Reacting to all of the negative reports concerning the squad, Sanwo-Olu said: “The safety of our residents is my number one duty as the CSO of Lagos. So, reading reports of seemingly unlawful exploitation by the people charged to protect is very worrying and needs to be addressed immediately. Be assured that appropriate actions will be taken and speedily too.”

Other prominent voices which include Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and a global rights group, Amnesty International, have also condemned the recurring SARS brutality.

While Abubakar and AI called on the Federal Government to reform SARS, the minister promised that investigation would be carried out.