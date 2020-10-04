Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday responded to the rage against various atrocities of officers of the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS as expressed in the trending #EndSARS campaign on the social media by issuing a statement, giving a series of directives for the reform of the Squad.

The directives were given in response to request by Nigerians for an urgent reform of the police squad originally established for armed robbery, but whose members have been implicated in extra-judicial killings, illegal arrest, detention, extortion and other gross violation of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians over the years.

Most Nigerians were, however, skeptical on the possibility of the directives leading to significant changes in the behaviors of officers attached to the police squad.

Nevertheless, here are 10 highlights of the statement containing I-G’s directives for reform of SARS as issued by Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer.

Ban of the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) , Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels from routine patrol across the country. Ban of the personnel from other conventional low-risk duties, stop and search, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks and traffic checks, with immediate effect. The Personnel are also banned from embarking on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. The Personnel must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear The I-G also stopped the Tactical Squads against the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorised search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices. The personnel were to concentrate and respond only to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes when the need arises. I-G said the FSARS and other Police Tactical Squads remain a critical component of the Force in confronting prevailing and emerging violent crimes in the country. The X-Squad and the Monitoring Unit to embark on immediate and massive nationwide monitoring of activities of Tactical Squads and other police officers on the road. The X-Squad is to ensure prompt arrest, investigation and prosecution of all erring police officers who violate the directives and other extant regulations of the Force. Commissioners of Police in charge of FSARS, State Commands and their supervisory Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police to be be held liable for any misconduct within their Area of Responsibility (AOR).