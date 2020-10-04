By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

In response to a deluge of complaints by Nigerians over the incessant harassment and extortion of innocent people by the Special Anti Robbery Squad unit (SARS), the Lagos State Police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu has released phone numbers to register complaints.

Odumosu urged the public to contact the Public Complaint Bureau of the command on the following numbers: 09057597931 (WhatsApp), 09010512350(OC PCB), 09010512348, 09090003792 in case of any complaint by whistleblowers or victims.

He restated his zero tolerance for unethical and inhuman conduct in the police.

He ordered all checkmating units in the command including provost, X-Squad, CP Monitoring Team and Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) to wake up to their duties and arrest any policeman who deviates from the normal ethics and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)of the Nigeria Police within Lagos State.

Recent activities by SARS have sparked a renewed outrage among Nigerians.

Complaints of harassment by these officers have led to the creation of the #EndSars campaign across several social media platforms.