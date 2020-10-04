Lauretta Onochie, President Buhari’s new media aide said the social media campaign against the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) was a coordinated attack by ‘cyber criminals’, who were joined by unsuspecting innocent citizens.

Onochie in a tweet noted that the campaign was not a new one and urged Nigerians to stand by national institutions, “while working to improve their effectiveness”.

“I have no doubt that there are some staff of SARS who are unprofessional in their dealings with the public, same way we have unprofessionalism in the Army, Mainstream Police, Customs, Civil Service, Public Service, traders, lawyers, doctors, journalists, teachers, pastors etc”, she wrote.

Her tweet came ahead of the response by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who rolled out major commands to address the menace posed by some SARS elements.

One of them is that policemen working for SARS are now banned from going on routine patrols.

They are also banned from checking the phones of people they arrest.

