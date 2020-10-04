By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky and media personality, Harry Obi have a lot of experience living the celebrity lifestyle and as such give free advices.

The remarks were directed to ex-housemates of the BBNaija season 5 edition.

Meanwhile, all 20 housemates – Ka3na, Lilo, Eric, Tochi, Praise, Kaisha, Wathoni, Brighto, Tolanibaj, Erica, Kiddwaya, Ozo, Neo, Vee, Nengi, Dorathy, Prince, Laycon, Trickytee and Lucy have enjoyed massive attention from their fans.

However, Bobrisky said on Sunday that the housemates should limit how often they go out. This according to him, will extend their viability period as Nigerians tend to discard celebrities for the next trending topic or person.

Harry Obi, a media personality worried on how fickle the BBNaija celebrity is. He also said that some housemates of previous editions were begging for endorsements.

According to Harry, celebrities often get drawn into a deep vortex of fame. They expect to live the flamboyant life after spending 90 days in the BBN house.

What are your thoughts? Please comment below