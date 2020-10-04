Agege Local Government in Lagos State, has embarked on the construction of a Local Museum to encourage social and economic activities in the area.

Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Chairman of the Council, made this known in a statement released by Mr Rotimi Sulyman, his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Strategy.

According to Egunjobi, the project was in line with his administration’s commitment to reposition Agege and attract development to the area.

He said that the gallery project expected to be completed in December would feature pictures, paintings and sculpture of living and dead icons of the community from all walks of life.

“It will also have on display images of historical buildings and events in the area.

“My administration’s commitment to have a local museum in Agege is buoyed by the need to create another platform for education, preserve our history and develop our art industry.

“By extension in general; it will boost the economy of the community where most of the artworks are to be produced by artists from our area.

“Same with curators working in the gallery while eateries, bars and hotels around the location will experience boom courtesy of massive influx of tourists.

“It also in sync with the policy of this administration to give Agege a facelift and make it desirable, a project that weighs heavily with us,” he said.

Egunjobi noted that the project would engage Agege artisans in their various artistic professions as well as create job opportunities for the teeming youths in the area.

The museum site is located at Iloro area of the Council Secretariat.

NAN