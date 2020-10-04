AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot on loan for the 2020/21 season.

The 21-year-old joined United from Porto in the summer of 2018 for around £19m but has struggled to establish himself in the club. He played 90 minutes in the 3-0 League Cup victory over Brighton, which was his only appearance this season.

Aaron-Wan-Bisakahas firmly established himself in the Man United team with Timothy Fosu-Mensah seemingly preferred as a backup.

The defender will wear the number five shirt at San Siro. Finishing from Porto youth academy, Dalot broke into the first-team aged just 18 in 2018. He’d made just eight senior appearances for the club when United moved to snap him up and showed some promise in his debut season in England.