The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has announced the arrest of two operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad(FSARS) operating in Lagos State.

They were arrested with their civilian accomplice.

The announcement coincided with new commands to the FSARS and other tactical squads of the police, banning them from engaging in routine patrols and engaging in all those acts that have earned the police public disaffection.

In a statement, Police PRO, deputy commissioner Frank Mba, identified the policemen as INSPR Sale James and INSPR Monday Uchiola.

The civilian working in cahoots with them was identified as Okechukwu Ogbonna.

They were arrested by the Lagos Police Command for acts of professional misconduct including extortion and intimidation of innocent citizens.

The operational vehicle of the men has also been impounded and disciplinary procedure has already commenced against them, said Mba, the Federal police spokesman.

Mba said IGP Adamu has reaffirmed his commitment to bequeathing to Nigerians, a reformed Police Force that is accountable, responsible and ever ready to defend and uphold the rights of the citizens while discharging its duties of keeping the people safe and secure.

Adamu also enjoined the citizens not to allow the misconduct by a few personnel of the Force to negatively impact on their belief, confidence and trust in the Police.