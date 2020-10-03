US President Donald Trump has released a video on his Twitter page, thanking people for their support.

The video was released as a helicopter ferried him to Walter Reed military hospital

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump said in the video, which was filmed in the Oval Office.

“I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital, I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it, I will never forget it.”

Trump announced early on Friday that he and his wife, Melania tested positive for coronavirus.