Banks Music label boss Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon known on stage as Reekado Banks, has released the official video to his latest banging record “Need More”.
The video featured Kida Kudz and EO.
It was directed by Visionaire Pictures.
[Intro]
It’s Blaise on the beat baby
Koba
[Verse 1]
It’s 2 in the morning
Give me 4 shots of bijon
You know I’ve been fucking
Prayer done overdose
Going slow motion
Now I’m moving like a ghost
You know I like to do the most
[Chorus]
Henny in my cup
Need more
Got a lotta racks
Need more
Ouuu shit that we deserve
Need more
Shawty all I heard you girls
Need more
What do you think?