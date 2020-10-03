Banks Music label boss Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon known on stage as Reekado Banks, has released the official video to his latest banging record “Need More”.

The video featured Kida Kudz and EO.

It was directed by Visionaire Pictures.



[Intro]

It’s Blaise on the beat baby

Koba

[Verse 1]

It’s 2 in the morning

Give me 4 shots of bijon

You know I’ve been fucking

Prayer done overdose

Going slow motion

Now I’m moving like a ghost

You know I like to do the most

[Chorus]

Henny in my cup

Need more

Got a lotta racks

Need more

Ouuu shit that we deserve

Need more

Shawty all I heard you girls

Need more