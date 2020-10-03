Nigerian rapper, hip-hop recording artist and stage performer, Illbliss has detailed the challenges his family went through to have their second baby.

The musician said the baby was born prematurely at 26 weeks and that through the help of family and friends, with a lot of prayers, mother and child survived.

Today also happens to be his wife Mariah’s birthday, and he stated that he’s blessed to have her as his wife, and prayed for God’s blessings, to keep spoiling her.

He wrote:

“As Maama and Paapa hold you in our arms, We whisper your name a million times …”KACHiMSiDEH” ( As My GOD has Written) In absolute gratitude to God Almighty. Welcome to Our World My Little Princess. @baybychis ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #KachimSideh #Chimbusonma

“Happy Birthday my Queen Munachiso Maria-Goretti Ejiofor . The Mother of My two beautiful and adorable children SochiKaima and KachimSideh. This is a different kind of October 2nd, truly the most special to me. This year we went through so so much , but we never stopped believing in the power of the Lord Almighty.

“Our second child Sideh came into our lives so miraculously, arriving at 26 weeks after being pronounced unsaveable by the first hospital. We prayed. We went to war with prayers, alongside our beautiful and eternally supportive family and friends. We chose Life, in your words. Then baby was delivered safely and taken into incubation/ NICU at @reddingtonlagos , kick-starting the next phase of our test of Faith and God’s love for you and I.

“There were some really tough days and nights, but you went through all this turbulence with the warmest and uplifting smile on your face. Every single Nurse, doctor, kitchen staff, lab technicians, Finance Department staff, security, cleaners fell in love with your spirit and kept praying for you. I drew a lot of strength from you my darling. You fought like God’s own… in true Munachiso Fashion.

“Through all these weeks of uncertainty in the hospital, you never gave up on us. You kept asking me how my new Album was doing and how I needed to make a lot of money off it, pushing me to promote and promote. Despite all the injections, unending scans, drugs, (sigh) and Caesarian Section, We came out victorious in the very end.

“We owe all of it to God. He never left us for a second. I can’t celebrate you enough my baby. I want the world to know I am blessed to have you as my wife and the mother of my babies. Happy Birthday to my rock of Gibraltar, daughter of the Most High. Your greatness just commenced. May God keep blessing me to spoil you beyond comprehension… I have to stop typing before I break down plus I need to help you baby sit KachimSideh… I Love You Boo! ”