Busola Dakolo, wife of popular Nigerian musician Timi Dakolo marks her birthday today 3rd of October 2020, with lovely pictures on her timeline.

Taking to Instagram, she said:

“I am of inestimable worth; beyond valuation. I am Busola Dakolo.

Happy Birthday to me. Thank you God

I bless the land with luxuriant greenery

The nation where I was born and I bore

I brood and I flourish

The land is green for me and the land is green for you too.

Speak to the land and it will be fruitful for you. Speak.”

Her husband Timi also penned a note to his wife:

“Happy birthday Wifest oluwabusola Dakolo @busoladakolo . Let God’s light continue to shine in your life. May laughter and joy never leave your heart. Your best days are ahead my love . May God grant the secret petitions of your heart. More wins for you my love. The whole yard people loves you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Continue to manage Us like that.”

The lovebirds got married in 2012 and they have 3 kids together.