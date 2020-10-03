Kazeem Ugbodaga with Agency Report

India’s Coronavirus death toll has surpassed 100,000, data from its health ministry said on Saturday.

There are pains and anguish everywhere as the second most populous nation on earth continued to bury thousands of people on daily basis.

Hospitals are overwhelmed with cases, as the deadly pandemic surges on unabated.

Only the United States and Brazil have more Coronavirus deaths than India. US has ramp up over 200,000 deaths.

According to India’s health ministry, 100,842 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the country few months ago.

According to the ministry, 1,069 people died in the last 24 hours.

The southwestern state of Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 37,450 deaths, followed by 9,652 in the southern state Tamil Nadu and 9,124 in the southern state of Karnataka.

With 79,476 new cases reported since Friday morning, the total COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 6,473,544.

According to CGTN, there are 944,996 active cases in the country, while 5,427,706 people have been discharged from the hospitals.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 77,850,403 COVID-19 tests have been conducted until Friday, out of which 1,132,675 tests were conducted on Friday alone.