By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former military president of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babangida said only a stupid soldier will attempt to stage a military coup today.

In an interview with Channels TV, the former head of state said military takeover has become an ‘aberration’.

Babangida, took part in several coups in Nigeria, including the 1985 one that toppled then Major General Muhammadu Buhari, and made him the head of state.

He was in office until 1993, when he was forced to step aside, following the annulment of the June 12 election of the same year.

Babangida explained why it is impossible for a military coup to survive at this time.

First, he said that military rule is no longer accepted globally.

He said since 1989, the whole world has embraced democracy, economic reform, open market and so on.

Thus military rule can no longer fit into these systems.

“There’s no place for the military in those things that are being accepted now. It is best done by politicians and the civilians so the world is becoming closer together, he said.

He also said another reason a military government won’t survive is because international organizations such as ECOWAS, African Union, European Union would not accept such a military government.

“Only a stupid soldier will attempt a coup now because the moment you take over a government you find…if you are in West Africa subregion, ECOWAS will come after you, African Union will come after you, European Union will come after you, the superpowers will come after you and everything you have to do in terms development politically and otherwise will not be accepted until you belong to the comity of nations because you are not going to work alone”.

Babangida cited recent coup in Mali, which toppled the government of Boubacar Keita.

He said if the world and the United Nations say no ‘you have to run a democratic government’ anybody who tries to go against that will be sanctioned whether at UN level, AU level or ECOWAS level.