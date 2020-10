Olamide has officially dropped a new single entitled, “Green Light” ahead of his forthcoming album, “Carpe Diem“, with visuals directed by Clarence Peters.

The rapper released his ninth studio album Titled ‘999’ on the 10th of February 2020. It had nine songs, produced by Pheelz, with guest appearances by Phyno, Maximilliano (Olamide’s Son) and others.