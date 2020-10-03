By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Despite winning the governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki is in trouble as he may lose his seat if he falls by the grand plan of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to wrest power out of his hand.

The APC is planning to use the court and technicality to knockout Obaseki from power and the party is boasting that it will succeed in doing so.

Immediate past National Vice Chairman, North Central, APC, Ahmed Suleiman Wambai revealed APC’s plan to wrest power out of the hand of Obaseki in a interview with the Sun.

He said Obaseki won the election because some APC governors conspired with the PDP to defeat Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu because of Adams Oshiomhole.

Wambai added that the APC had not lost the election yet as the party would take over Edo State on technical grounds.

He said Obaseki had no papers and that the APC was waiting to see any court or government that would prove that Obaseki was qualified.

Wambai stated also that Obaseki lied under oath and received nomination forms from two political parties against the ruling of the Supreme Court, saying his victory was just a temporary celebration for him.

In his words: “It was pure conspiracy. Both PDP and APC members joined forces. But I tell you what, we have not lost that election. We are taking over Edo state on technical grounds.

“Obaseki has no paper and we are waiting to see the governor, any court or government that will prove that Obaseki is qualified.

“Secondly, Obaseki lied under oath and received nomination forms from two political parties against the ruling of the Supreme Court. This is just a temporary celebration for him.”