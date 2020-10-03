Nollywood actress, Charity Eke, also known as ChaChaEke, has announced the end of her seven year-old marriage to Austin Faani, a movie producer.

She made the stunning announcement in a now deleted video on her Instagram page on Saturday, just four months after the couple celebrated their anniversary.

She appeared without make-up in the deleted video and looked troubled.

The mother of three kids said she could no longer continue with the marriage.

One of her 2.2 million followers, a psychologist suggested she has endured an abusive relationship for years.

”You will say I am crazy but I am not. This video is to let the world know that I am done with the marriage.

“I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him but I am done. I’m done.

“I am leaving with my life finally. I can’t say a lot now. You will hear my story’.

Chacha reminiscing in June said she and Austin were best of friends before they got married. They are now blessed with three kids.

She said the friendship had stabilised their relationship, especially when misunderstandings occurred.

She may well have been giving indications that the marriage was rocky.

Faani’s statement appeared to support a suggestion of marital crisis, despite the veneer of happiness put on it.

He said marriage is not for everyone and women should understand that they have the power to control men, hence should not attempt to become men.

One of ChaChaEke’s fans suggested Charity has been a subject of abuse.The fan with the Instagram name @iam_kechy

wrote on Charity’s wall:

“When I saw your pictures last year Chacha, I wrote it that no matter what you are trying to cover up that it will never change the fact that you are in an abusive marriage.

“Because I know it’s only an abusive marriage can make a beautiful lady like you turned that way. You kept denying that with the reason you stopped applying makeups.

” I am a psychologist by profession and I know when one is battling emotionally. I thank God you have decided to take a walk atleast with your 2 legs alive.

“You don’t need to explain much to the world my dear because whomever that has eyes would know you fought a great battle in that marriage”.

Well, her fans will have to wait for her full story.

Charity is the daughter of Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Professor John Eke.

The actress rose to fame in 2012 following her role in the 2012 drama film, The End is Near.