The Nigerian Tourism Development Commission, NTDC, says it believed Nigeria has more than enough tourism sites to attract huge earnings for the country.

The Director General of NTDC, Mr. Folorunsho Coker disclosed this in an interview.

He said Nigerians must cultivate the habit of promoting the indigenous tourism potentials and local contents in order to end the urge for foreign tourism.

According to Coker, it is high time Nigerians key into government policies to change the narrative.

He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has provided conducive environment for the Tourism and Hospitality industry.

Coker stated that this was the reason behind the springing up of more of such outfits nationwide.

He noted that players in the sector like hotel could boost their revenue by collaborating with local Airlines to facilitate easier access.