DMW label recording artist and performer B Red, comes through with the visuals to his latest song “Bimpe” featuring Davido, off his “The Jordan Album.“

The video was shot by Stanz Visuals.

Lyrics:

There’s no need to fear my darling

You know I got dem dollars in the bank

But I love it when she push upon me

Yes am working on my body I go do push-ups for you

No go run away

I say I show my balance just to make her stay

If I no tell you I love you girl na lie

