By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria’s finest and latest Afro Pop sensation Olanrewaju Micheal Nasir, also known as Monas PD is set to

release a new single, titled “Badman” on the 9th of October 2020.

The latest single is coming following the success of his debut smash single “One Take” which he dropped in June this year.

Born April 12, 1998, in Ketu area of Lagos but with Kogi roots, Monas PD began singing at a tender age having been attracted to music in church.

He claims to have been influenced by the music of legendary acts like King Sunny Ade, R. Kelly, Majek Fashek, Lagbaja, 2Face Idibia, Jaywon, and a host of other classic acts and tunes he was exposed to while growing up.

Bad Man is a smooth/mid-tempo Afro vibe which features multi-talented artist/producer cum sound engineer CitiBoi and produced by Whalez another multi-gifted artist/producer and mixed by Skuchies Mix.

According to Monas PD, the world is his to conquer and his voice and eccentric sound is the weapon.