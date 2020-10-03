By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

American rapper, record producer and fashion entrepreneur, Kanye West, on Saturday prayed for the full recovery of U.S President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania from Coronavirus.

He prayed via his Twitter account @kanyewest.

”There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus.

”I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were striken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19”, Kanye prayed.

