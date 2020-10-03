By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian radio and television on-air personality Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa, known as IK, took to social media to share pictures of him and his wife, to mark their anniversary.

Olohije and IK were friends for four years before dating for a year, and eventually getting married in a church ceremony on October 3rd 2008 in Lagos.

In his words: “Woke up this morning and realized I’ve been holding the same bum for 12years. That’s Six Million, Three hundred and seven thousand, two hundred minutes. (Granted, it’s a South African spec bum 😉).

“Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Oh and the owner of the bum is alright too. Here’s to many more years of love, health fun, and lots of bum holding. ”

See messages from some celebrities below:

jemimaosunde

Happy anniversary mom and dad 🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love youuuu😆😆😆😆😆

adesuaetomi

Hahahahahaha IK! love you guys. Happy anniversary lovebirds 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍😍❤❤❤❤😘😘😘😘😘

akahnnani

@claireidera see IK in second picture 😂

aireyys

👑👑👑

igosave

More fruitful years ahead🙌🙌

lasisielenu

See them looking so awesome together ❤️❤️❤️

ebuka

Verified

Happy anniversary fam ❤️

evaxalordiah

Happy Anniversary!!! Let me stop scrolling on Instagram maybe I will see road to find the person that will hold my Bum too 😩😩🤣

ufuomamcdermott

Awwww. Happy anniversary fam

IK is a presenter with Rhythm 93.7 FM.