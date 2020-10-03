Big Brother Naija finalist, Dorathy Bachor who was rushed to the hospital on Friday has been discharged.

Another Ex-BBNaija housemate, Prince revealed she has been discharged as her management said she is already recuperating.

News of Dorathy being rushed to the hospital was disclosed by her sister who did not mention why she was being taken to the hospital.

Prince who visited Dorathy posted an insta story video of him and Dorathy chatting after she was discharged.

Dorathy also posted on Instagram a video of her first media and captioned it “While I’m trying to recuperate, I thought I’ll leave you all with a recap of yesterday’s media round.”