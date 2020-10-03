The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe Zonal office, has arrested an Ile-Ife, Osun state Apostolic Church Pastor Gbenga Moses Adesoju, in connection with a N12.7m Yahoo Yahoo fraud.

Adesoju was arrested with one Adebayo Olawale of Fashina Road, also in Ile-Ife for defrauding one Umar Hayatu of Lafiya quarters, Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The duo were apprehended in Ile Ife following a petition jointly written by the relatives of Umar Hayatu.

The petitioners alleged that the suspects conspired and defrauded the victim via social media platforms and phone calls under the pretence that he won a car, some expensive phones and offer of employment into a juicy position.

Adebayo, the prime suspect, contacted the victim using fake Facebook account names; Williams Angellina and Omolola Adebayo.

He deceived the victim into believing that his Adebayo parents have a Company abroad and will make Hayatu the Nigerian Manager of the Company in Lagos.

The suspect further sent the victim various fake pictures of houses and cars that would be given to him as fringe benefits as soon as the company commences operation.

He also promised him 30,000 US Dollars and expensive gifts such as iPhone and Jewelleries.

Preliminary Investigation revealed that N12, 798, 387.00, proceeds of the fraud, were traced to the suspect’s account in a new generation bank.

Pastor Gbenga, his alleged accomplice received a car (BMW), a plot of land and various sums of money from the proceeds of crime for his spiritual intervention.

Both suspects have volunteered useful information and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded