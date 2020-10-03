Popular for hosting the Big Brother Naija reality show and Rubbin’ Minds talk show on Channels TV, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is celebrating five years of marriage with his wife Cynthia.

The father of two lovely girls, who is known for teasing fans with his fashionista appearance, revealed that it’s his traditional wedding anniversary on his mention.

He shared a picture of them and wrote:

“Five years today since I slurped your tasty palmwine and you ate up my kolanut 😉

Happy tradiversary baby 💚”