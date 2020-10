Popular Nigerian entertainer Davido paid a condolence visit to Ojougboh’s family.

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Executive Director of Projects at Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), announced the august visit of the singer on Saturday.

“Davido paid a condolence visit to my wife Ruth Ojougboh and me, over the demise of my wife’s brother Pastor Jonathan Omofuma,” Ojougboh wrote on Twitter. “Thank you very much Davido for the show of love.”