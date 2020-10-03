By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a quick recovery message to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

PM News reported that Trump and Melania tested positive to the ”Chinese flu” (COVID-19) on Friday.

Trump announced very early on Friday via Twitter.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.

However, on Saturday, Chinese state television reported that President Xi wished the couple a speedy recovery from coronavirus.