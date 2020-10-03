By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Rampaging Chelsea and Everton pummelled their opponents with goals on Saturday in their fourth match in the English Premier League.

While Chelsea demolished hapless Crystal Palace 4-0 at at Stamford Bridge, Everton mauled Brighton 4-2 at home to go top of the premier league.

Summer signing Ben Chilwell scored one and assisted another on his first Premier League start for Chelsea since his £45m move from Leicester City.

Chilwell marked his 100th Premier League appearance by firing in at the back post following Mamadou Sakho’s failed clearance.

He then delivered an excellent cross from the left to allow Kurt Zouma to head in a second after 66 minutes, before Jorginho stepped up to convert two penalties in the space of four minutes to seal victory.

Tammy Abraham was left aggrieved as, having won the first penalty, he was denied the opportunity to take the second as captain Cesar Azpilicueta shepherded him away from Jorginho.

The win took Chelsea into the top four before the rest of the weekend’s action, while defeat leaves Crystal Palace in eighth.

Everton, who played later in the day made a light work of Brighton, putting four goals past the side.

Everton which have been on the high scoring side this season did not disappoint, as they got their first goal on 16th minute through Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin (Everton) latched on to a brilliant cross and got his head on the ball to put the ball inside the right post.

But Brighton came back on 41st minute to level score.

Neal Maupay seized on the loose ball after a huge error from Jordan Pickford and found the back of the net from inside the box.

Everton quickly added a second goal on added time in the first half through new signing, Yerry Mina.

James Rodriguez sent a cross in and Yerry Mina leapt high to connect with it on the edge of the 6-yard box. His close-range header went low inside the right post.

An unstoppable Everton added a third goal on 52 minutes through James Rodriguez after receiving a killer pass and found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and coolly sent the ball into the back of the net.

On 70th minute, Everton killed the game after Rodriguez got his brace.

Abdoulaye Doucoure played a lovely pass into the box and found Rodriguez, who tried his luck from close range and coolly struck the ball into the back of the net.

But Brighton added a goal on added time to make it 4-2.

Yves Bissouma broke through before collecting a brilliant pass and produced a precise strike to beat the goalkeeper. The ball went into the bottom left corner.