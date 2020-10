Nigerian singer and songwriter Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy has dropped the video for ‘Real Life.’

“Real Life” which features the British rapper and songwriter, Stormzy. was directed by Meji Alabi.

The video was released on the heels of Burna Boy’s “Twice As Tall” album.

Speaking about the song, he said : “Yes we are blessed but it’s hard to see sometimes………. #REALLIFE ft Stormzy out now”