By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria plunged further on Friday, as the country posted 126 new infections.

The 126 new cases are far lesser than the 153 infections raked in on Thursday.

So far, the nation has recorded 59,127 confirmed cases of the virus, with 50,593 survivors discharged and 1,112 deaths recorded.

No Coronavirus death was recorded on Friday in the nation.

Lagos posted lesser figures in today’s infections.

The state recorded 62 new cases, lesser than the 81 cases it posted on Thursday.

The 126 new cases were reported from 12 states.

See figures below

Lagos-62

Rivers-22

Ogun-9

Plateau-7

FCT-7

Osun-5

Kwara-5

Taraba-3

Bayelsa-2

Abia-2

Zamfara-1

Imo-1

59,127 confirmed

50,593 discharged

1,112 deaths