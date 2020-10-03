Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have sent their ‘best wishes’ to President Trump following his coronavirus attack.

Obama spoke on Friday during a virtual fundraiser with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Obama said he and his wife, Michelle Obama, hope for a speedy recovery for the Trumps and anyone who has been affected by coronavirus around the country. First lady Melania Trump also tested positive for the coronavirus.

‘Although we’re in the midst of a big political fight, and we take that very seriously, we also want to extend our best wishes to the president of the United States, the first Lady.

‘Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others that have been affected by COVID-19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery, and it’s important I think for all of us to remember that even when we’re in the midst of big political battles with issues that have a lot at stake, that we’re all Americans and we’re all human beings, and we want to make sure everybody is healthy.

‘Michelle and I want to make sure we acknowledge the president and the first lady at this difficult time.’

Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, share their ‘deepest prayers’ for the Trumps.

‘Let it be a reminder to all of us that we must remain vigilant and take care of ourselves and take care of each other,’ she said.

*From Mail Online