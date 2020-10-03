The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked rumours orientation camps would open October 27.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the NYSC, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, such reports were branded fake news.

It also said that a date has not been picked for the orientation camps to re-open as they are waiting for approval for camps to open again from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

The scheme in the statement, however, hope that the Federal Government through the PTF will soon give approval for the full resumption of camping.

The statement said the NYSC also commended the patience shown by prospective Corps Members who have waited for over six months to be called-up for participation in the Scheme.