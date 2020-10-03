By Ruona Isikeh

The Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah, who died on Friday will be buried today.

Public Relations Officer of Auchi Polytechnic, Mr. Mustapha Oshiobugie, said Jimah will be buried at 10 am. today.

He died on Friday night at exactly 7.00pm. He was 60 years old.

“The institution is mourning following the demise of her rector who passed away on Friday at 7.00pm after a brief illness”, Oshiobugie said.

Before he was appointed as rector, Jimah was the Chief Lecturer in the Department of Urban & Regional Planning.

He was an alumnus of the Polytechnic where he obtained the Higher National Diploma in Urban & Regional Planning in 1982 and a Post Graduate Diploma in Urban & Regional Planning in 1997.

Jimah also obtained a Masters in Business Administration in 2003.

In 2007, he obtained a Masters Degree in Geo & Regional Planning of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

In 2011, Jimah bagged his Doctorate Degree in Geo & Regional Planning with specialization in Environmental Resource Management.