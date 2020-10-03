By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki have condemned the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention, and high handedness of officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Atiku via Twitter said SARS unit of the police was set up to end violent crimes like robbery, kidnapping, and other crimes, but noted that the unit has grown into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses.

After condemning the police, Atiku urged the government to end the illegal activities of SARS.

“I strongly condemn their cruel actions against our people, and I urge the government to rise to the occasion and nip this monstrosity in the bud with the seriousness it deserves.”

He said that the activities of the unit should be reviewed and sanity returned to the operation.

Saraki, on his part also condemned activities of SARS, saying their actions were disheartening in spite of efforts to reform the Police and raise standards of policing in Nigeria.

The former Kwara governor called on the Federal Government to restructure the unit to better perform its lawful duties of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.

Previously, officers of SARS have been accused of harassing innocent Nigerians severally. Several reports of illegal operations by these officers have culminated into a popular #EndSARS trend on social media.