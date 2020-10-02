By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Controversial Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) doctor, Stella Immanuel on Friday said President Donald Trump contracted Coronavirus because he stayed away from taking Hydroxychloroquine.

Trump and his wife, Melanie contracted Coronavirus on Friday and have gone into isolation.

The US President had been the chief campaigner of the use of Hydroxychloroquine as a potential cure for Coronavirus.

However, Immanuel said she was bitter that Trump stayed away from taking HCQ, which was why he got the deadly disease.

According to her, whoever told the president to stop taking HCQ should be punched in the face.

“Whoever told the president to stop taking HCQ should be punched in the face. This did not have to happened. I am so upset.

“This is our president for crying out loud. No one need to get sick or pcr positive,” she tweeted.

Immanuel said she has had a dream about Trump in June 2020 and that there was need for prayer for Trump and his wife.

“This is a dream I had about potus in June. We need to pray. And put every one in the White House on HCQ 1 pill twice month. Including potus and flotus. With Vitamin daily but D, C and zinc.

“Everyone in the White House get on HCQ twice a month. With daily vitamin C, D, and zinc. If your doctors will not prescribe it, I will. I can see you via telehealth emergency licensed in DC. America no one needs to get sick, no one needs to end up in a vent.